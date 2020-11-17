Coachella man, 23, prepares to cast his ballot as a member of The Electoral College

Your Vote

Election Day 2020 has come and gone. But, it's not all over just yet. Votes still need to be certified and electors, chosen from each state, will soon meet to cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States of America.

Among the electors casting votes for the State of California: a 23-year-old first-generation American from Coachella.

Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz selected the non-profit worker to join the Democratic Party Presidential Electors in California.

"His story is really a reflection for all the other youth that grew up in humble beginnings that all things are possible in our country, and that dreams really do come true." Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, (D) 36th District

In California, each party determines how to select electors. The CA Secretary of State reports that for the Democratic Party, each congressional nominee and each US Senate nominee (determined by the last two elections) designates one elector.

Dr. Ruiz tells News Channel 3 he chose "a very humble, hardworking person who cares very much about the community."

Tonight at 6:00 on News Channel 3, Anchor Karen Devine will introduce you to the elector who will soon be casting a ballot for President and Vice President of the United States.

California is assigned 55 electoral votes, the most of any state. As in most states, the winner of the state popular vote receives every elector. In other words, since the majority of people in California voted for Biden, Biden received all 55 of California’s electoral votes.

The Electoral College in 2020

The following is an outline of dates pertaining to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election. Source: National Conference of State Legislatures