Cathedral City election: Ban on most vacation rentals continues to lead

"Yes" on Measure B remained in the lead following the release of the third batch of results in the Cathedral City special election.

Yes - 4,910 (Up from 4,175) (up from 3,568 in first update)

No - 2,848 (Up from 2,251 (Up from 1,884 in first update)

Total Votes - 7,764

29.6% of the vote-count has been tabulated.

Yes has remained in the lead since the first update on Tuesday night.

The next results will be released on Tuesday evening.

According to the registrar's office, approximately 50 Vote-by-Mail and 50 Provisional ballots still must be processed. Ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day also remain to be counted.

A statement from the 'Yes on B Committee' stated, "We are very pleased with the early election results. The Cathedral City council unanimously passed this compromise ordinance in September 2020, and the residents appear to have overwhelmingly confirmed that decision by their votes today. The Yes on Measure B campaign was run based upon factual data that could be supported every step of the way. We've said from the very beginning that Neighborhoods are for Neighbors and the residents that live here agree. STVRs have their place but not in single family neighborhoods. Despite being hugely outspent by the opposition, today we realized that David can indeed defeat Goliath."

The "No on Measure B" committee also released a statement saying, "While votes are still being counted, the No on Measure B campaign remains hopeful that Cathedral City residents will defeat Measure B and defend the livelihoods of homeowners across the city. Measure B was an extremely contentious issue that brought out heat and passion from both sides on the measure. Regardless of the result, I Love Cathedral City will continue to work with Cathedral City Council and residents throughout the next few years, and are looking forward to new ways to collaborate on maintaining a stable and fruitful economy for Cathedral City." The statement was signed by Love Cathedral City President, Boris Stark.

What does a "Yes" on Measure B mean?

A 'yes' vote on Measure B will uphold the council's decision to further regulate short term rentals, phasing out the majority by 2023.

What does a "No" on Measure B mean?

A 'no' vote will revert to a prior set of regulations, and continue to allow short-term rentals to operate.

The next vote-count update was expected to be released Thursday evening.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.