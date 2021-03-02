Cathedral City election: Ban on vacation rentals takes early lead

Your Vote

The first batch of results in the Cathedral City special election have been released, showing the "Yes" on Measure B with an early lead with approximately 20.8% of ballots sent out accounted for.

Yes - 3,568

No - 1,884

Total Votes - 5,452

According to the Registrar of Voters, a total of 3,558 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned.

Statement from "No on Measure B" group:

“Measure B was an extremely contentious issue that brought out heat and passion from both sides on the measure. Regardless of the result, I Love Cathedral City will continue to work with Cathedral City Council and residents throughout the next few years, and are looking forward to new ways to collaborate on maintaining a stable and fruitful economy for Cathedral City” - I Love Cathedral City President Boris Stark.

What does a "Yes" on Measure B mean?

A 'yes' vote on Measure B will uphold the council's decision to further regulate short term rentals, phasing out the majority by 2023.

What does a "No" on Measure B mean?

A 'no' vote will revert to a prior set of regulations, and continue to allow short-term rentals to operate.

