Geoff Kors will not seek reelection to Palm Springs City Council

Geoff Kors will not seek a third term on the Palm Springs City Council in November. He made the announcement during Thursday's city council meeting.

"I wanted to make sure folks know that, I've had some people reach out who are interested in running," Kors said.

Kors represents District 3 of the city council, which spans from the Old Las Palmas neighborhood to Sunrise Park and Sunmor, however, the district will be adjusted based on 2020 census data.

Current Map Below (As of 2021)

Proposed Redistricting Maps below:

According the city, the redistricting process will be completed in two phases. The first phase will wrap up in a meeting on Jan. 27, 2022. Phase II goes from February to the end of March, 2022. This phase will lead to the adoption of the final map.

Final Phase I public hearing:

Jan. 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. Review of the consultant’s and community drawn maps

Kors took part in the city's first district-based election in 2019, winning a second four-year term by a large margin.

He was first elected to the city council in Nov 2015. He served as the city's Mayor in 2020 after the district led to the city rotating the position among councilmembers every year.

Kors first moved to Palm Springs in 2000 and has been active an member of the community for the past 15 years, serving on many boards and organizations.

He did not mention what his plans are after leaving the city council.