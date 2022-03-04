Shrina Kurani discusses her campaign for Congress

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is going in-depth with one of the candidates vying to represent the new Coachella Valley district in Congress.

At 29, Democrat Shrina Kurani would be one of the youngest members of Congress if elected and she believes her scientific background as a mechanical engineer would serve her well in crafting federal climate policies.

Peter Spoke with Kurani about why she's running and the issues that matter most to her.

Check Out Peter's Interviews with Kurani's opponents Democrat Will Rollins and Republican Congressman Ken Calvert