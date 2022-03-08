Desert Hot Springs unveils draft maps for new Districts

The city of Desert Hot Springs continues to move forward as it switches to its first-ever district-based election.

Members of the City Council are currently elected by at-large elections, as each member is elected by the registered voters of the entire city. That will change going forward after the maps and district boundaries are chosen

On Tuesday, the city released the first three draft maps for districts. You can see all three draft maps and learn more about how each would affect the population of the city below:

The city will hold its next public workshop at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9. The next public hearing is scheduled to be held on March 15.

Click here for more information on the city's transition to District-based elections, including when the meetings and public workshops will be held.