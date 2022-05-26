Meet the Candidates: Riverside County Sheriff￼

California's primary is set for June 7 and one of the most-watched races for Riverside County voters will be the showdown between incumbent Sheriff Chad Bianco and challenger Michael Lujan.

Check Out: Vote-by-Mail ballots for June primary election on the way to voters

Bianco has been with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for 28 years and is running for a second term. Lujan retired as a captain in the department after 31 years of service.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with both candidates and has a closer look at the issues that matter most to them.