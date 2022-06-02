Rob Bernheimer appointed to fill vacant Indian Wells City Council seat

Former Indian Wells City Councilmember Rob Bernheimer is back on the city council.

On Thursday, the city council selected Bernheimer to fill the seat left vacant following Kimberly Muzik's resignation.

“It is with immense pride that I take this opportunity to serve the residents of Indian Wells as a member of the City Council. I am thrilled to build upon the solid foundation already in place in our wonderful City,” Bernheimer said.

Muzik resigned after no longer having her primary residence in Indian Wells. Her resignation went into effect on Monday.

Bernheimer was originally selected by Mayor Dana Reed during the May 19 council meeting, however, the council agreed that they should interview the applicants before appointing anyone to fill the vacancy.

11 candidates submitted applications to fill the empty seat. Six of the candidates were interviewed during Thursday's meeting after five withdrew their applications.

Bernheimer's appointment went into effect the same day. He will serve as a council member until the upcoming November election.

“I would like to thank all who applied for the opportunity to be a part of the Indian Wells City Council. It is great to see so many individuals show interest in giving back to their community,” Reed said. “Council Member Bernheimer will make an exceptional addition to the Council, and we look forward to the upcoming election.”

Bernheimer is a local attorney who has dedicated his career to local government and land-use issues. He has previously served on the City Council from 2000 to 2008 as both a council member and as mayor in 2003 and 2007.

He has also served on several commissions and committees from 1998 to 2000, such as the Planning Commission, the Architecture and Landscape Committee, and the 30th Anniversary Celebration Committee.