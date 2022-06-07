Skip to Content
Election Day in Riverside County

It's election day across California! Today is the final day to cast your ballot in the June primary elections.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ELECTION RESULTS

Hundreds of ballots are already being counted at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. In-person ballots will close at 8 p.m. We'll have continuing updates on results and more all evening.

Ballot Drop-Off Locations

Learn More About Our Local Races

We have several important local races that will be on the ballot for the June primaries. This will be the first election since the change in districts.

Governor's Race

Governor Gavin Newsom is up for reelection this year. The ballot will also feature the primary elections for Governor.

There are 26 candidates running for Governor, including Newsom.

Check Out the Full List of Candidates in All State Elections Here

