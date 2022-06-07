Live Updates: Election Day in Riverside County

Update 8:30 p.m.

The first batch of election results have been released.

In the race for Governor, Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead with 61% of the vote, up by almost one million votes from the runner up. The Associated Press has already called that he won a spot in the top two run off for Governor.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco appeared to be heading for a second term tonight, jumping to a strong lead in early ballot returns. Early ballot returns, however, showed Bianco with nearly 56% of the

vote, with Lujan garnering 44%.

Original Report

It's election day across California! Today is the final day to cast your ballot in the June primary elections.

Hundreds of ballots are already being counted at the Riverside County Registrar of Voters office. In-person ballots will close at 8 p.m. We'll have continuing updates on results and more all evening.

We have several important local races that will be on the ballot for the June primaries. This will be the first election since the change in districts.

U.S. Representative, 25th District Brian E. Hawkins (R) James Francis Gibson (R) Raul Ruiz (D) Jonathan Reiss (R) Burt Thakur (R) Ceci Truman (R) Bryan M. Tyson (R)



U.S. Representative, 41st District Ken Calvert (R) Will Rollins (D) John Michael Lucio (R) Shrina Kurani (D) Anna Nevenic (D)



State Assembly, 47th District Gary Michaels (R) Christy Holstege (D) Jaime Swain (D) Greg Wallis (R)



State Assembly, 36th District Eduardo Garcia (D) Ian M. Weeks (R) Marlon G. Ware (D)



Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (Incumbent) Michael L. Lujan



Riverside County District Attorney Burke E. Strunsky Michael Hestrin (Incumbent) Lara Gressley



Governor's Race

Governor Gavin Newsom is up for reelection this year. The ballot will also feature the primary elections for Governor.

There are 26 candidates running for Governor, including Newsom.

