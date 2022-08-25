Indio City Council appoints two members running unopposed in November election

The Indio City Council appointed two councilmembers running unopposed to their seats for another term.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the races for District 2, held by Mayor Waymond Fermon, and District 4, held by Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Ortiz, were declared for the incumbents.

“The appointment of these qualified candidates, as allowed in the elections code, will save the City $52,000 by not putting their names, unchallenged, on the ballot,” City Manager Bryan Montgomery said.

The city of Indio rotates the title of mayor on a yearly basis, meaning Ortiz is set to be the next mayor of Indio at the end of the year.

The District 3 seat will go before voters on November 8 because the incumbent, Elaine Holmes, has an opponent, Jonathan Becerra.

Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the November election.