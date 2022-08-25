Skip to Content
Your Vote
By
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:44 PM

Indio City Council appoints two members running unopposed in November election

City of Indio

The Indio City Council appointed two councilmembers running unopposed to their seats for another term.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, the races for District 2, held by Mayor Waymond Fermon, and District 4, held by Mayor Pro Tem Oscar Ortiz, were declared for the incumbents.

“The appointment of these qualified candidates, as allowed in the elections code, will save the City $52,000 by not putting their names, unchallenged, on the ballot,” City Manager Bryan Montgomery said.

The city of Indio rotates the title of mayor on a yearly basis, meaning Ortiz is set to be the next mayor of Indio at the end of the year.

The District 3 seat will go before voters on November 8 because the incumbent, Elaine Holmes, has an opponent, Jonathan Becerra.

Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the November election.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Your Vote

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content