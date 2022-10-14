Coachella city council candidate says 80% of her election signs have been vandalized

Josie Gonzalez, the mayor pro tem of Coachella, is calling for a more positive tone after she said most of her campaign signs were vandalized.

Gonzalez is running for a 2nd term on the city council and received calls from people, and pictures, showing her signs had been damaged. She said last weekend -someone spray painted a red "X" on 80% of her campaign signs.

She says they were placed in compliance with local rules -- and were surrounded by other signs that were not vandalized.

The 3 other candidates running in the race tell us their signs have not been targeted.

Gonzalez believes she knows who's responsible.

“I’m very disappointed that here and today in Coachella we are seeing that behavior from the opposition. There’s no space for that. It is unnecessary. It’s, in my opinion, it's childish and it's irresponsible," Gonzalez told Telemundo 15/News Channel 3's Marco Revuelta.

