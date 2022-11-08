Skip to Content
Your Vote
November 7, 2022 4:54 PM
Published 7:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Elections

Tuesday: 7:00 AM

It's election day! We've got complete coverage of the 2022 Midterms with updates on national, state, and local elections all day.

CLICK HERE TO SEE ELECTION RESULTS

According to the Registrar's Office, a total of 1,310,928 vote-by-mail ballots have been issued and 265,242 have been returned, as of Monday 11/7.

Click here to Track Your Ballot

There's still time to cast your ballot, the polls close at 8:00 p.m. PT. Find the ballot drop-off location closest to your below:

Local Race Previews:

Jesus Reyes

