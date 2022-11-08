LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Midterm Elections

Tuesday: 7:00 AM

It's election day! We've got complete coverage of the 2022 Midterms with updates on national, state, and local elections all day.

According to the Registrar's Office, a total of 1,310,928 vote-by-mail ballots have been issued and 265,242 have been returned, as of Monday 11/7.

Click here to Track Your Ballot

There's still time to cast your ballot, the polls close at 8:00 p.m. PT. Find the ballot drop-off location closest to your below:

