Wallis takes 15 vote lead over Holstege in tight race for 47th State Assembly district

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a very slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the race for the 47th State Assembly district.

The district represents parts of both Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Over the weekend, Holstege was leading by just 9 votes.

San Bernardino County released its election results Monday at 4 p.m., giving Wallis a 15-vote lead.

Results as of Monday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Riverside County has not released its election results for Monday. Those are expected to drop at 6 p.m.

All throughout the election, Wallis has led in San Bernardino County while Holstege has led in Riverside County.