Holstege regains slim lead over Wallis leads in tight State Assembly race

Update 11/30/22 4:15 p.m.

Democrat Christy Holstege retook the lead following the latest release of San Bernardino County's election results Wednesday afternoon.

Holstege now leads Republican Greg Wallis by 21 votes. On Tuesday, she was down by 12 votes.

Results as of 11/30/22 (Courtesy of CA SOS)

San Bernardino will release more results on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

Estimated ballots remaining to be processed in San Bernardino County, according to the Registrar's office:

Mail ballots – 2,500

Provisional Ballots and Conditional Voter Registration Provisional Ballots – 1,000

Other (Includes unprocessed ballots that are damaged, need to be remade, or require further review) – 150

Riverside County has approximately 500 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 500 Provisional ballots that still must be processed. The next updated results will be posted upon election certification on Thursday as well.

Update 11/29/22 5:55 p.m.

After Riverside County Registrar of Voters released election results, Greg Wallis maintained a lead of 12 votes over Christy Holstege.

Results as of 7:30 p.m. 11/29/22

Approximately 500 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 500 Provisional ballots still must be processed, in Riverside County. The next updated results will be posted upon election certification on Thursday, Dec. 1.

In San Bernardino County, there are still 3,200 mail ballots, as well as 1,000 provisional ballots and conditional voter registration provisional ballots remaining. There are also 22 unprocessed ballots that are damaged, need to be remade, or require further review.

San Bernardino County will post its next update on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Original Report 11/29/22 5:00 p.m.

In another twist in the tight race for the 47th district State Assembly seat, Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead in the race.

San Bernardino County released some more results Tuesday at 4 p.m., putting Wallis in the lead by 79 votes overall.

Holstege was up by 52 votes in the past update on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Riverside County still needs to release an update, which is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Holstege has held the lead in every update in the county.

Approximately 1,000 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 3,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed in Riverside County.

47th State Assembly District

The 47th district includes much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.