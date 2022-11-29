Wallis takes slim lead over Holstege as San Bernardino County releases results; Riverside County results due at 6PM

In another twist in the tight race for the 47th district State Assembly seat, Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead in the race.

San Bernardino County released some more results Tuesday at 4 p.m., putting Wallis in the lead by 79 votes overall.

Holstege was up by 52 votes in the past update on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Riverside County still needs to release an update, which is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Holstege has held the lead in every update in the county.

Approximately 1,000 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 3,000 Provisional ballots still must be processed in Riverside County.

We'll have the latest update as soon as the data is released.

47th State Assembly District

The 47th district includes much of the Coachella Valley (Except for Indio and Coachella), Yucca Valley, Banning, Beaumont, and Yucaipa. Riverside County makes up 76% of the district while 24% is in San Bernardino.