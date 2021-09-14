LIVE Recall Election Updates: Newsom defeats recall effort

Recall Election

10:04 p.m.

Leading candidate Larry Elder is speaking about the election

"Let's be gracious in defeat" Larry Elder speaks to his supporters after Governor Gavin Newsom defeats the recall efforts



9:19 p.m.

Riverside County's early ballot returns show a much closer election than what the numbers reflect across the state.

RivCo results as of 9:00 p.m. with 468,798 votes out of 1,293,611 ballots sent out counted so far,

NO - 254,374

YES - 212,967

Total Votes - 467,341

In comparison, Newsom holds a big lead when tallying statewide results.

Larry Elder also held a big lead amongst Riverside County voters, mirroring the state:

Candidate results for Riverside County only

8:50 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom made his first public comments after being projected to defeat the recall.

“‘No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said at a news conference. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state: We said yes to science, we said yes to vaccines, we said yes to ending this pandemic.”

“We defeated Donald Trump, we didn’t defeat Trumpism. Trumpism is still alive, all across this country,” Newsom said.

8:48 p.m.

The Associated Press has joined major networks in calling the election for Governor Newsom

8:41 p.m.

Major networks have called the election for Newsom

8:36 p.m.

8:26 p.m.

Newsom continues to hold the lead with over 6,300,000 votes tallied.

8:22 p.m.

Larry Elder is set to speak live shortly. Watch Live below:

8:15 p.m.

As of 8:11 p.m., 4,098,206 votes have been counted. NO remains in the lead with 72.2% of the vote

8:05 p.m.

RECALL ELECTION: The first batch of results is in, showing the No vote taking an early lead with just a little over 10,000 votes counted so far. On the candidate side, Larry Elder has taken an early big lead



8:00 p.m.

The polls for the recall election are now closed. Officials said the first batch of early vote-by-mail results are expected to be released shortly

5:00 p.m.

It's election day! We'll have continuing updates on the Recall Election throughout the evening here, including the latest on results and comments from candidates.

Remember voting you have until 8:00 p.m. We are expected to get the first batch of results in the election after 8 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Registrar's office, 17,973 voters have voted in person at the 145 polling places so far today!

