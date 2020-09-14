KESQ Voter Guide: Donald Trump

Voter Guide

Party: Republican

Occupation: 45th President of the United States

Relevant Experience: Founder/Chair/President/Chief Executive Officer, The Trump Organization, 1975-2017 Chair, Trump Hotels, and Casino Resorts, Incorporated

Personal Information: Born: June 14, 1946 - Queens, New York Age: 74 Wife: Melania 5 children: Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany, and Barron & 10 grandchildren Home City: Palm Beach, Florida

Website: donaldjtrump.com

In 2016, Trump defeated Democrat Hilary Clinton in one of the biggest upsets in U.S. history. The billionaire businessman won the election with 302 electoral votes and 62,985,106 popular votes besting Clinton's 232 electoral votes and 65,853,625 popular votes.

Trump was narrowly defeated in Riverside County during the 2016 election, losing by 4.3%.

