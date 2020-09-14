KESQ Voter Guide: Erin Cruz

Voter Guide

Party: Republican

Occupation: Entrepreneur, Author, Host

Relevant Experience: Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Restoring America Now, Incorporated, 2019-present Candidate, United States Senate, California, 2018 Co-Founder/Executive Board Member, Coachella Valley Republican Hispanic Assembly (CVRHA), 2018-present

Personal Information: Cruz is the widow of internationally renowned engineer, Dr. Rene Cruz, Cruz wrote a book on politics and has hosted several different talks shows Home City: Palm Springs

Website: erincruz.org

Social Media: Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube



On her campaign website, Cruz is described as a “Tea Party Republican and Classical, Constitutional Conservative with the ability to transcend traditional Party Lines.”

In 2018, she ran for the U.S. Senate in California, finishing sixth.

Cruz finished second during the March 3, 2020 primary election. Cruz will faceoff against Incumbent Raul Ruiz in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

California’s 36th District, includes the entire Coachella Valley, as well as Banning, Beaumont, Blythe, Hemet, and San Jacinto.