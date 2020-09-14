KESQ Voter Guide: Joe Biden

Voter Guide

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Democratic Presidential Candidate

Relevant Experience: Vice President, United States of America, 2008-2017 Senator, United States Senate, 1972-2008 Former Attorney/Public Defender, 1969-1972

Personal Information: Born: November 20, 1942 - Scranton, PA Age: 77 Wife: Jill 3 Children: Beau (deceased), Hunter, Naomi (deceased), 5 grandchildren City of residence: Wilmington, DE

Website: joebiden.com

Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama. Biden won 2,687 delegates in the Democratic primary, winning every state except for 7

(CA, NV, UT, CO, VT, & NH).

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag.Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Biden lost the primary election in California by nearly 400,00 votes.

Biden also finished second in Riverside County during the primary elections.