Skip to Content
Voter Guide
By
Updated
today at 8:43 pm
Published 7:26 pm

KESQ Voter Guide: Joe Biden

joe biden
Former Vice President Mike Pence
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Democratic Presidential Candidate
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Vice President, United States of America, 2008-2017
    • Senator, United States Senate, 1972-2008
    • Former Attorney/Public Defender, 1969-1972
  • Personal Information:
    • Born: November 20, 1942 - Scranton, PA
    • Age: 77
    • Wife: Jill
    • 3 Children: Beau (deceased), Hunter, Naomi (deceased), 5 grandchildren
    • City of residence: Wilmington, DE
  • Website: joebiden.com

Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama. Biden won 2,687 delegates in the Democratic primary, winning every state except for 7
(CA, NV, UT, CO, VT, & NH).

Biden lost the primary election in California by nearly 400,00 votes.

Biden also finished second in Riverside County during the primary elections.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply