KESQ Voter Guide: Joe Biden
- Party:
- Democrat
- Occupation:
- Democratic Presidential Candidate
- Relevant Experience:
- Vice President, United States of America, 2008-2017
- Senator, United States Senate, 1972-2008
- Former Attorney/Public Defender, 1969-1972
- Personal Information:
- Born: November 20, 1942 - Scranton, PA
- Age: 77
- Wife: Jill
- 3 Children: Beau (deceased), Hunter, Naomi (deceased), 5 grandchildren
- City of residence: Wilmington, DE
- Website: joebiden.com
Joe Biden was vice president under President Barack Obama. Biden won 2,687 delegates in the Democratic primary, winning every state except for 7
(CA, NV, UT, CO, VT, & NH).
Biden lost the primary election in California by nearly 400,00 votes.
Biden also finished second in Riverside County during the primary elections.
