Voter Guide: Alan Carvalho

Voter Guide

Occupation: Chair of Cathedral City Public Arts Commission

Relevant Experience: Volunteer for several city events Former Theatre Arts Teacher at Emerson College

Personal Information: Member of the community since 2008 Married to former Cathedral City Councilmember Shelley Kaplan

Website: alan4cathedralcity.com



According to his campaign website, Carvalho was actively involved in the advancement of Cathedral City’s arts and entertainment district with his support of the new casino, the rehabilitation of the Mary Pickford Theatre, the CV Rep Playhouse, and the new Community Amphitheatre.

District 1 includes the neighborhoods of the Cathedral City Cove, portions of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, business districts west of Cathedral Canyon, western section of the Whitewater neighborhood that includes the Boys and Girls Club located on Whispering Trail, Cimarron Cove, the Cathedral Palms Senior Living on Landau, and the western portion of the Downtown Arts and Entertainment District.