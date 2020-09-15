Voter Guide: America Figueroa

Voter Guide

Party: Republican

Occupation: Former Child Development Teacher

Relevant Experience: Formerly a preschool teacher at private schools and substitute for her local district Writer, La Prensa Hispana Bilingual Newspaper Executive Director, Alliance To Protect Children, present

Personal Information: Age: 44 - Mexicali, BC, Mexico Lived in Indio since 1988 Naturalized U.S. Citizen Married with 5 children

Website: americaforassembly.com

Social Media: Facebook Twitter



Figueroa has worked as a child development teacher and child pastor.

On Sept 19, 2019, she led a statewide SeXXX Ed sit-out involving 49 counties to protest Assembly Bill 329, which required school districts to ensure that students in grades 7 to 12 receive "comprehensive sexual health education and HIV prevention education, as specified.”​​​​​​ The local protest was held outside Assemblymember Garcia's office in Coachella.

During the March 3, 2020 primary election, Figueroa finished second.

The 56th Assembly District represents cities and unincorporated communities in eastern Riverside County and Imperial County, including Blythe, Brawley, Bermuda Dunes, Calexico, Calipatria, Cathedral City, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, Indio, Mecca, Oasis, North Shore, Salton Sea, Thermal, Thousand Palms, and Westmorland.