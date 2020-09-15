Voter Guide: Andrew Kotyuk

Voter Guide

Party: Republican

Occupation: Mayor of San Jacinto

Relevant Experience: Council Member, City of San Jacinto, 2010-present Principal, SoCal Propane Limited Liability Company, 2013-present Avionics Electronics Petty Officer 2nd Class, United States Navy, 1995-1999

Personal Information: Born: Inland Empire BA, Finance, California State University, San Bernardino, 2006-2008 Certified, Certified Investment Management Analyst, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania Wife: Amanda 3 Children: Emily, Grace, Andrew Home City: San Jacinto

Website: kotyukforassembly.com

Social Media: Facebook



Kotyuk is an independent businessman who is currently serving his third term as mayor of San Jacinto.

Kotyuk finished second in the March 3, 2020 primary elections, ending up behind incumbent Chad Mayes in a tight race.

The March 3 results were a sharp improvement for Kotyuk compared to the last time he ran for the assembly seat. In the June 5, 2018 primary election, Kotyuk finished 4th.