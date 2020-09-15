Voter Guide: Andrew Kotyuk
- Party:
- Republican
- Occupation:
- Mayor of San Jacinto
- Relevant Experience:
- Council Member, City of San Jacinto, 2010-present
- Principal, SoCal Propane Limited Liability Company, 2013-present
- Avionics Electronics Petty Officer 2nd Class, United States Navy, 1995-1999
- Personal Information:
- Born: Inland Empire
- BA, Finance, California State University, San Bernardino, 2006-2008
- Certified, Certified Investment Management Analyst, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania
- Wife: Amanda
- 3 Children: Emily, Grace, Andrew
- Home City: San Jacinto
- Website:
- Social Media:
Kotyuk is an independent businessman who is currently serving his third term as mayor of San Jacinto.
Kotyuk finished second in the March 3, 2020 primary elections, ending up behind incumbent Chad Mayes in a tight race.
The March 3 results were a sharp improvement for Kotyuk compared to the last time he ran for the assembly seat. In the June 5, 2018 primary election, Kotyuk finished 4th.
Comments