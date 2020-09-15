Voter Guide: Chad Mayes
- Independent
- Assembly Member, California State Assembly, District 42
- Minority leader, California State Assembly, 2015-2017
- Mayor, Yucca Valley, 2002-2011
- Small Business Owner
- Born: April 23, 1977 - Yucca Valley, CA
- Age: 43
- Bachelor's, Government, Liberty University
- Wife: Shanon
- Home City: Rancho Mirage
Mayes is a former Republican leader of the state assembly. In December 2019, he switched to no party preference. Mayes said he decided to make a statement by dropping his partisan affiliation after watching what he fears is “the disintegration of our political system.”
Mayes finished first in the primaries and will face off against Republican Andrew Kotyuk, who came second in a tight race.
