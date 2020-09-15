Voter Guide: Chad Mayes

Voter Guide

Party: Independent

Occupation: Assembly Member, California State Assembly, District 42

Relevant Experience: Minority leader, California State Assembly, 2015-2017 Mayor, Yucca Valley, 2002-2011 Small Business Owner

Personal Information: Born: April 23, 1977 - Yucca Valley, CA Age: 43 Bachelor's, Government, Liberty University Wife: Shanon Home City: Rancho Mirage

Website: chadmayes.com

Social Media: Facebook Twitter



Mayes is a former Republican leader of the state assembly. In December 2019, he switched to no party preference. Mayes said he decided to make a statement by dropping his partisan affiliation after watching what he fears is “the disintegration of our political system.”

Mayes finished first in the primaries and will face off against Republican Andrew Kotyuk, who came second in a tight race.