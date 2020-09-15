Skip to Content
Voter Guide: JR Corrales

jr corrales
  • Occupation:
    • Business Owner & Personal Trainer
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Owns Premier Fitness in Cathedral City
    • Serves on Cathedral City's Historic Preservation Committee
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 38
    • Cathedral City resident for 31 years
    • Married with three children
    • Holds Fundraisers for Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, and Desert Aids Project.

Corrales owns a personal training business in the city. He has been a Cathedral City resident since he was 7 years old.

District 2 is the last district not to have its own representative. District 2 is currently considered an at-large seat but is represented by Mayor John Aguilar who does live in that district. Aguilar chose not to seek re-election.

Only District 2 residents are able to vote in this race.

Map of District 2 (Courtesy of DiscoverCathedralCity.gov)

Jesus Reyes

