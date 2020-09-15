Voter Guide: JR Corrales
- Occupation:
- Business Owner & Personal Trainer
- Relevant Experience:
- Owns Premier Fitness in Cathedral City
- Serves on Cathedral City's Historic Preservation Committee
- Personal Information:
- Age: 38
- Cathedral City resident for 31 years
- Married with three children
- Holds Fundraisers for Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, and Desert Aids Project.
Corrales owns a personal training business in the city. He has been a Cathedral City resident since he was 7 years old.
District 2 is the last district not to have its own representative. District 2 is currently considered an at-large seat but is represented by Mayor John Aguilar who does live in that district. Aguilar chose not to seek re-election.
Only District 2 residents are able to vote in this race.
