Published 8:55 pm

Voter Guide: Lesly Figueroa

lesly figueroa
  • Occupation:
    • Policy advocate and community organizer
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Policy advocate and community organizer in the Eastern Coachella Valley with "Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability."
    • Student Body President at UC San Diego

Figueroa is running for mayor of the city of Coachella.

She is a former student body president at her alma mater, University of California, San Diego. During her time at the university, she helped underrepresented students of color & negotiate a $5 million contract to ensure unlimited transit access for students.

