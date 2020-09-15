Voter Guide: Lesly Figueroa

Voter Guide

Occupation: Policy advocate and community organizer

Relevant Experience: Policy advocate and community organizer in the Eastern Coachella Valley with "Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability." Student Body President at UC San Diego



Personal Information: Age: 24 Grew up in Coachella Bachelor's in Urban Studies and Planning at UC San Diego

Website www.leslyforcoachellamayor.com

Social Media Facebook Twitter Instagram



Figueroa is running for mayor of the city of Coachella.

She is a former student body president at her alma mater, University of California, San Diego. During her time at the university, she helped underrepresented students of color & negotiate a $5 million contract to ensure unlimited transit access for students.