Voter Guide: Lesly Figueroa
- Occupation:
- Policy advocate and community organizer
- Relevant Experience:
- Policy advocate and community organizer in the Eastern Coachella Valley with "Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability."
- Student Body President at UC San Diego
- Personal Information:
- Age: 24
- Grew up in Coachella
- Bachelor's in Urban Studies and Planning at UC San Diego
- Website
- Social Media
Figueroa is running for mayor of the city of Coachella.
She is a former student body president at her alma mater, University of California, San Diego. During her time at the university, she helped underrepresented students of color & negotiate a $5 million contract to ensure unlimited transit access for students.
Comments