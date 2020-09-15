Voter Guide: Rita Lamb

Voter Guide

Occupation: Cathedral City Councilmember, District 1

Relevant Experience: Retired Elementary School Principal (Worked at DSUSD & CVUSD) Owned and operated a real estate company and interior design business Board member for the Cathedral City Senior Center & OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute

Personal Information: Lived in the Coachella Valley for over 40 years Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Northridge Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration/Organizational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University

Website: ritalambforcitycouncil.com

Social Media: Facebook Twitter



Lamb was elected to the city council on Aug. 27, 2019 in a Special Election called after the passing of Mayor Gregory S. Pettis. The vote-by-mail only election was held to determine who will finish out Pettis's term, which was up in Nov. 2020.

Lamb won a close race that came down to just 39 votes.

District 1 includes the neighborhoods of the Cathedral City Cove, portions of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, business districts west of Cathedral Canyon, western section of the Whitewater neighborhood that includes the Boys and Girls Club located on Whispering Trail, Cimarron Cove, the Cathedral Palms Senior Living on Landau, and the western portion of the Downtown Arts and Entertainment District.