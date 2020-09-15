Skip to Content
Voter Guide
By
Published 7:59 pm

Voter Guide: Steven Hernandez

steven hernandez
  • Occupation:
    • Mayor of Coachella
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Coachella City Councilmember for 14 years
    • Chief Of Staff for Riverside County 4th District-Supervisor V. Manuel Perez since 2017
    • Legislative assistant for former Riverside County 5th District-Supervisor Marion Ashey
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 37
    • Grew up in Coachella
    • Master of Public Administration - MPAField Of StudyGovernance, University of Southern California, 2013
    • Double Major: B.A. Political Science, English, University of California, Riverside, 2005
  • Social Media

Hernandez is seeking his fourth term as mayor of the city of Coachella. He has been a part of Coachella's city council since he has 23 years old.

This is the first time since the 2014 election that Hernandez does not run unopposed.

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply