Voter Guide: Steven Hernandez

Voter Guide

Occupation: Mayor of Coachella



Relevant Experience: Coachella City Councilmember for 14 years Chief Of Staff for Riverside County 4th District-Supervisor V. Manuel Perez since 2017 Legislative assistant for former Riverside County 5th District-Supervisor Marion Ashey



Personal Information: Age: 37 Grew up in Coachella Master of Public Administration - MPAField Of StudyGovernance, University of Southern California, 2013 Double Major: B.A. Political Science, English, University of California, Riverside, 2005

Social Media Facebook Twitter



Hernandez is seeking his fourth term as mayor of the city of Coachella. He has been a part of Coachella's city council since he has 23 years old.

This is the first time since the 2014 election that Hernandez does not run unopposed.