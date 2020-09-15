Voter Guide: Steven Hernandez
- Occupation:
- Mayor of Coachella
- Relevant Experience:
- Coachella City Councilmember for 14 years
- Chief Of Staff for Riverside County 4th District-Supervisor V. Manuel Perez since 2017
- Legislative assistant for former Riverside County 5th District-Supervisor Marion Ashey
- Personal Information:
- Age: 37
- Grew up in Coachella
- Master of Public Administration - MPAField Of StudyGovernance, University of Southern California, 2013
- Double Major: B.A. Political Science, English, University of California, Riverside, 2005
- Social Media
Hernandez is seeking his fourth term as mayor of the city of Coachella. He has been a part of Coachella's city council since he has 23 years old.
This is the first time since the 2014 election that Hernandez does not run unopposed.
Comments