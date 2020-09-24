Voter Guide: Karina Ivonne Quintanilla
- Occupation:
- Educator
- Relevant Experience
- Helped create district-based elections in Palm Desert
- Has worked at universities, vocational schools, nonprofit and for-profit institutions, in both the public and private sectors
- Personal Information:
- Coachella Valley resident since 1984
- Cathedral City High School Graduate (Class of 1997)
- Mother of two daughters
- Bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of California, Riverside
- Website:
- Social Media:
Quintanilla is one of the people who sued Palm Desert in 2019 which led to the city turning at-large elections into the district-based elections. The city created two voting districts.
Quintanilla running to represent Palm Desert's district 1, which covers the center of the city and has a population of 9,838 residents. Only district 1 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.
