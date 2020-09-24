Skip to Content
Palm Desert Election
Voter Guide: Karina Ivonne Quintanilla

  • Occupation:
    • Educator
  • Relevant Experience
    • Helped create district-based elections in Palm Desert
    • Has worked at universities, vocational schools, nonprofit and for-profit institutions, in both the public and private sectors
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident since 1984
    • Cathedral City High School Graduate (Class of 1997)
    • Mother of two daughters
    • Bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of California, Riverside

Quintanilla is one of the people who sued Palm Desert in 2019 which led to the city turning at-large elections into the district-based elections. The city created two voting districts.

Quintanilla running to represent Palm Desert's district 1, which covers the center of the city and has a population of 9,838 residents. Only district 1 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.

