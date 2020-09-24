Voter Guide: Susan Marie Weber

Palm Desert Election

Occupation Palm Desert Councilmember since 2012 Accountant/Business Consultant



Relevant Experience Served two terms as Palm Desert Mayor (2015, 2019) Has run an accounting business since 1980 Former Treasurer for Rotary International - Palm Desert Community service experience dates back to 1987



Personal Information: Bachelor's in Business Administration from Cal State University, San Bernardino Involved in the local business community since at least 1972



Weber is currently a councilmember for Palm Desert, first elected in an at-large election in 2012. She is seeking her third term in the position. This is the first election with the new district.

Quintanilla running to represent Palm Desert's district 1, which covers the center of the city and has a population of 9,838 residents. Only district 1 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.