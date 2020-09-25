Voter Guide: Evan Trubee

Palm Desert Election

Occupation: Small business owner



Relevant Experience: Owner of Big Wheel Tours Appointed as member of the Palm Desert Citizens Sustainability Committee Member of the Palm Springs Hospitality Association Board of Directors Member of the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce



Personal Information: Palm Desert resident for 27 years Married with three children



Trubee moved to Palm Desert from New Jersey 27 years ago. He opened Big Wheels Tours in 1998. He was appointed to the Palm Desert Citizens Sustainability Committee by the Palm Desert City Council in 2019.

Trubee is working to represent District 2 of Palm Desert, which represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents and covers most of the city. There two council seats available with four candidates. The top two vote-getters will be elected to the seats.

Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in