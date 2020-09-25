Voter Guide: Gina Nestande

Palm Desert Election

Occupation: Current Mayor of Palm Desert Real Estate Broker



Relevant Experience: Palm Desert Councilmember since 2016 Serving a one-year term as rotating mayor Member of numerous committees including Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce & Southern California Association of Governments Energy & Environmental Committee



Personal Information: Moved to Palm Desert in 1996 Married and raised 7 children Bachelor's in Education & MBA in Business Served as development director for Sacred Heart Catholic Church



Social Media Twitter



Nestande was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016 and appointed mayor in Dec. 2019 for a one-year term. Nestande was elected prior to the switch to district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats open in District 2.

The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.

District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.