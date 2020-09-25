Skip to Content
Palm Desert Election
Voter Guide: Gina Nestande

GINA NESTANDE
  • Occupation:
    • Current Mayor of Palm Desert
    • Real Estate Broker
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Palm Desert Councilmember since 2016
    • Serving a one-year term as rotating mayor
    • Member of numerous committees including Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce & Southern California Association of Governments Energy & Environmental Committee
  • Personal Information:
    • Moved to Palm Desert in 1996
    • Married and raised 7 children
    • Bachelor's in Education & MBA in Business
    • Served as development director for Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Nestande was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016 and appointed mayor in Dec. 2019 for a one-year term. Nestande was elected prior to the switch to district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats open in District 2.

The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.

District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.

