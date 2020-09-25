Voter Guide: Gina Nestande
- Occupation:
- Current Mayor of Palm Desert
- Real Estate Broker
- Relevant Experience:
- Palm Desert Councilmember since 2016
- Serving a one-year term as rotating mayor
- Member of numerous committees including Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce & Southern California Association of Governments Energy & Environmental Committee
- Personal Information:
- Moved to Palm Desert in 1996
- Married and raised 7 children
- Bachelor's in Education & MBA in Business
- Served as development director for Sacred Heart Catholic Church
- Website:
- Social Media
Nestande was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016 and appointed mayor in Dec. 2019 for a one-year term. Nestande was elected prior to the switch to district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats open in District 2.
The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.
District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.
