Palm Desert Election
Published 3:47 pm

Voter Guide: Kathleen Kelly

KATHLEEN KELLY
  • Occupation:
    • Palm Desert Councilmember
    • Current Mayor Pro-Tem
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Councilmember since 2016
    • Former member of the Palm Desert Planning Commission
    • Former President of the Joslyn Center Board (2014-2016)
    • Served for 30 years as a neutral arbitrator & mediator
  • Personal Information:
    • Spent her formative early years in the Coachella Valley
    • Ordained minister in the Episcopal Church
    • Received her Bachelor's from Yale University & J.D. from U.C. Berkley’s Boalt Hall for Law School. 
    • Former  law school professor and academic dean at University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Kelly was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016. She was elected prior to the switch to a district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats left empty in District 2.

The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.

District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat.

Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.

