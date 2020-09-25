Voter Guide: Kathleen Kelly

Palm Desert Election

Occupation: Palm Desert Councilmember Current Mayor Pro-Tem



Relevant Experience: Councilmember since 2016 Former member of the Palm Desert Planning Commission Former President of the Joslyn Center Board (2014-2016) Served for 30 years as a neutral arbitrator & mediator



Personal Information: Spent her formative early years in the Coachella Valley Ordained minister in the Episcopal Church Received her Bachelor's from Yale University & J.D. from U.C. Berkley’s Boalt Hall for Law School. Former law school professor and academic dean at University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law



Social Media: Facebook



Kelly was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016. She was elected prior to the switch to a district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats left empty in District 2.

The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.

District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat.

Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.