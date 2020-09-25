Voter Guide: Kathleen Kelly
- Occupation:
- Palm Desert Councilmember
- Current Mayor Pro-Tem
- Relevant Experience:
- Councilmember since 2016
- Former member of the Palm Desert Planning Commission
- Former President of the Joslyn Center Board (2014-2016)
- Served for 30 years as a neutral arbitrator & mediator
- Personal Information:
- Spent her formative early years in the Coachella Valley
- Ordained minister in the Episcopal Church
- Received her Bachelor's from Yale University & J.D. from U.C. Berkley’s Boalt Hall for Law School.
- Former law school professor and academic dean at University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
- Website:
- Social Media:
Kelly was elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2016. She was elected prior to the switch to a district-based elections and now seeks to fill one of two seats left empty in District 2.
The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.
District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat.
Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in.
