Palm Desert Election
Voter Guide: Steven Moyer

STEVEN MOYER
  • Occupation:
    • Law professor & Small business owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Spent 40 years as a trial attorney in Los Angeles
    • Teaches law at the California Deserts Trial Academy College of Law in Indio
    • Mediator for the Riverside County Superior Court 
  • Personal Information:
    • Move to Palm Desert full-time in 2010
    • Married with two adult sons
    • Bachelor's from UCLA & J.D. from UCLA Law School
    • Wife owns a local small counseling business

Moyer is a retired trial attorney who now teaches

The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.

District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in

Jesus Reyes

