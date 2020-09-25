Voter Guide: Steven Moyer
- Occupation:
- Law professor & Small business owner
- Relevant Experience:
- Spent 40 years as a trial attorney in Los Angeles
- Teaches law at the California Deserts Trial Academy College of Law in Indio
- Mediator for the Riverside County Superior Court
- Personal Information:
- Move to Palm Desert full-time in 2010
- Married with two adult sons
- Bachelor's from UCLA & J.D. from UCLA Law School
- Wife owns a local small counseling business
- Website:
Moyer is a retired trial attorney who now teaches
The top two vote-getters among the four candidates will be voted into the council.
District 2 covers most of the city and represents 38,605 Palm Desert residents. Only district 2 residents can vote for this council seat. Check out the interactive district map below to see which district you are in
