KESQ Voter Guide: Lisa Middleton

Palm Springs Election

Occupation : Palm Springs District 5 Councilmember

:

Relevant Experience: Councilmember since Nov. 2017 Appointed by Gov. Newsom to the CalPERS Governing Board of Administrators Serves on the Riverside County Transportation Commission Served as California Co-Chair for Pete Buttigieg's Presidential campaign



Personal Information: Graduate of UCLA; Received her Masters in Public Administration from USC Retired after 36 years with the State Compensation Insurance Fund of the State of California First transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California



Website: electlisamiddleton.com

Social Media Facebook



Middleton was elected to the Palm Springs City Council in November 2017. She was originally elected to a four-year term prior to the city's change to a district-based election. Once that change came, the city council agreed to shorted the terms for Middleton and fellow councilmember Christy Holstege in order to transition to even year elections.

Middleton represents District 5 of Palm Springs, which covers the communities of Historic Tennis Club, Warm Sands, Tahquitz River Estates, Parkview Estates, Deepwell Estates, Twin Palms, The Mesa, Canyon Palms, Indian Canyons, Canyon Corridor, and Andreas Hills.

Only District 5 residents can vote for this seat, find your district with the interactive map below.