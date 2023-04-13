 5 Tips for Choosing the Right Cabinet Hardware

When it comes to designing your dream kitchen, there are so many big decisions to make, like choosing appliances, countertops, and cabinets. But with all these big choices, it’s important to remember that the small details make a huge difference in your design too. Hardware is often an afterthought when considering the elements of a new design, but it’s an important decision to make because hardware can make a big impact on the look and feel of your space.

The right choice of knobs or pulls (or a mixture of both) can effortlessly elevate your design and complement other elements of your space like fixtures, appliances, and surfaces. Hardware is like jewelry for your home. Just like jewelry puts the final touches on an outfit, – hardware is the finishing detail that pulls your whole design together.

Selecting hardware can be a challenge because of the vast array of choices there are. There are so many different styles, sizes, materials, and finishes to choose from. So, whether you’re building a new home, completely remodeling your kitchen, or are just looking for a quick way to spruce up your space by swapping out your old hardware with new, this article will cover five helpful tips for choosing the right cabinet hardware for you.

