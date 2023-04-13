 Gas Vs. Induction Cooktops 

If you’re considering remodeling your kitchen or upgrading your appliances, you might be wondering which type of cooktop is right for you. Both gas and induction stovetops cook beautifully, and each method has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. But if you’re looking for direction on which option is best for you, this article will cover all the information you need.

Induction cooktops have electromagnetic coils that transfer heat directly into metal objects through magnetic induction. Underneath the cooktop surface, there is a coiled copper wire. An electric current is passed through the copper wire which forms a magnetic current through the metal cookware, generating heat. The heat is generated in the pot or pan itself, not on the cooktop surface.

Gas cooktops allow you to cook with an open flame. When the dial on the cooktop is ignited, a mixture of gas and oxygen ignites the pilot light which creates a clicking sound, and the flame travels from the piping to the burner. The open flame then directly heats the bottom and sides of the pan or cookware. The dial can be adjusted, varying the amount of gas into the burner which will influence the intensity of the flame. Once the dial is turned all the way off, the flow of gas stops, killing the flame which stops the cooking process.

Ultimately when deciding between gas and induction cooking, it comes down to personal preference, and your own lifestyle. Click here to learn about the pros and cons of each, or visit a PIRCH showroom to see them for yourself and which option could be best for you.