Another year without fans at the ANA Inspiration; Mission Hills has watch party for members

The first round of play at the 2021 ANA Inspiration began Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage without spectators for the second year in a row.

According to Mission Hills' head golf professional, the experience for members is very similar to last year's tournament in September.

The 2020 tournament was only seven months ago after being postponed from its original April dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be a viewing party open to members at the 55th Patio at Mission Hills, where they can watch the action on television and even see the course from a distance.

News Channel 3 will be covering the tournament virtually. Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. for first round coverage!