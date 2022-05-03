Student Athlete of the Week – Emmi Jacobus

Emmi Jacobus is a Desert Christian Academy senior standout on the volleyball court. She’s proven to be one of the valley’s top players, and her and volleyball were love at first sight.

"Actually it was in 6th grade and I went to Desert Sports volleyball center down the street. It was a club and they were having a summer camp so my Mom put me in it because I had some friends going and I just went for fun," said Jacobus. "I was really scared to go, but when I got there I said I love this so much and that just ignited my love for volleyball."

Playing the front line, Emmi has two jobs. To block and her favorite. Elevate, and kill that ball.

Let me tell you. There is nothing like it. You know when the ball is passed you know it’s going to be a great pass and the setter is going to get it right to you and you can feel it coming before it even happens.

Emmi was a key piece to the Conquerors 2019 CIF championship title, and she says that was the pinnacle of her volleyball career.

Until now.

Emmi’s hard work has paid off as she has committed to play volleyball at Arizona Christian University in Glendale.

"The close knit community that is here at DCA, which is actually why I chose ACU because it mimics DCA’s close unity," said Jacobus. "And I didn’t want to go to college being another face in the crowd, I wanted the professors and people to really know who I am."

Debbee Scott, co-head of DCA and head volleyball coach, told News Channel Three, "I've known Emmi since she was in 4th grade and I've had the opportunity to coach her in volleyball for the past 3 years."

"Emmi is an incredible athlete and person. We are so thrilled for her to have the opportunity to play at the next level."

"Emmi is a joy to coach, she has a heart to learn and a work ethic that drives her to be better and better. I have seen her grow tremendously over the past 3 years and I have no doubt that she will be an impact player at ACU," said Scott.

Emmi says she has appreciated everyone in her life that has helped her get to this point. Especially her two biggest fans.

"Definitely my parents because they have sacrificed a lot of time and money to play club especially. I play at Rancho Valley which is in San Bernardino, so we drive an hour and a half to practice three times a week and then we have tournaments," said Jacobus. "So I think they’ve played a huge part in making this happen."

It takes a village. Emmi has accomplished a tremendous amount in high school, but her journey is just getting started.

"I didn’t think that I would play sports in college, I didn’t think I was good enough to play sports in college. But really understanding that you are not just there to play volleyball but to grow as a person for the next few years of your life," said Jacobus.