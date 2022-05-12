COD vs. Saddleback playoff baseball preview

College of the Desert baseball will have its biggest challenge yet of its historic season. The Roadrunners claimed their 7th Inland Empire Athletic Conference championship and have moved onto the second round of CCCAA playoffs against #1 Saddleback (32-8).

"The motto is why not us," said second baseman Dalton Thomas. "We obviously are here for a reason and so many things this year have gone our way and we really think we are in this spot for a reason. The baseball gods just want us to beat Saddleback and that’s just our mentality."

#8 COD (26-14) is coming off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Long Beach City.

"That’s what I told them all season is just enjoy this and play your game. We got here by playing how we play, so there is no reason we should change anything," said head coach Sam DiMatteo.

The three-game series will start on Friday and go through Sunday in Mission Viejo. This will be the first time this two teams meet this season.

"Personally I think our team has a lot of confidence going into the series," said catcher Martin Sanchez. "We think we can take anybody down. We’re going to go after them and hopefully get the win."