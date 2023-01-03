Student Athlete of the Week – Brady Clemmer

This weeks featured student athlete is Mr. PD himself.

Brady Clemmer has been patiently waiting for his senior year. Starting quarterback and point guard for the Aztec, Clemmer is an all-around example of hard work, dedication, and a love for the game.

“When I first met him, he was wise beyond his years,” said Palm Desert basketball head coach Justin Sobczyk. “He’s been the same guy since I started coaching him his sophomore year.”

“I’ve tried to do that my whole high school career. Being a leader is something my dad taught me when I was young,” said Clemmer. “Tried my best to do that my athletic career.”

“He’s our guy,” said Sobczyk. “The ball is in his hands, he makes the plays and a lot of decisions. He is the coach on the floor and I put all my trust in him.”

Clemmer is an all around player, does everything well. Palm Desert has leaned on 22 to make the big plays.

“I want to win a league championship for basketball and I’m going to try my best for MVP but that doesn’t matter as long as our team comes out on top,” said Clemmer.

“He’s smart he is like-able, he has charisma, he’s a good athlete, he’s a good person. He does all the things he should do as a senior in high school,” said Sobczyk.

Don’t forget about the classroom, Clemmer has averaged well over a 4.0.

“I have always tried to prioritize academics that’s been a big thing with my Dad,” said Clemmer. “My parents always told me to prioritize academics and that’s always been a big thing growing up.”

Clemmer also started at quarterback this year for the Aztecs. He served as the backup in previous years. Never complained, never quit, just waited for his moment.

“My thing was always staying ready. Being the best I can be. Being the best teammate I can be as well,” said Clemmer.

“He’s able to get to spots that a lot of people feel like he shouldn’t get to,” said Sobczyk. “And he was that way on the football field too. People didn’t have him as a runner but he would get out of the pocket and do some things with his legs. He is sneaky athletic.”

“People don’t believe me but that’s what I have to do is come out on the field and court and show them,” said Clemmer.

There is a joy to Clemmer, and a little swag too. But what stands out is the impact Clemmer made on the entire Aztec community.

“I have a three-month-old son and I think that if I can have Kylan be just like Brady Clemmer, I would be pretty successful as a Dad,” said Sobczyk.

