“5th Slam”, BNP Paribas returns in full swing to Indian Wells Mar. 6-19

"Everyone in the tennis world turns their focus to Indian wells and Miami in March," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. "And here we are. Players are starting to roll in and I'm getting a lot of texts about requests for practice courts."

The second largest tennis stadium in America is ready to host the worlds best, and the rest of us. The next two weeks are always circled on the calendar.

How are the players approaching Indian Wells?

"Well, if you look at it from a players perspective, you are traveling every other week. All around the world and for them to come into the the desert where you have sunshine, relaxation, one of, if not the best tennis venue in the world," said Haas. "They can’t wait to come."

Novak Djokovic 2016 champion

"We are the tournament that has been nominated eight years in a row the best Masters 1000 tournament on both tours and that has never been done before. The players call it the 5th Slam," said Haas.

25 year old SoCal native Taylor Fritz had his breakout moment, winning last years title over Nadal.

Now, he looks to defend his crown.

“We’ll it’s going to be tough because he’ll be thinking about all the points he has to defend and world rankings and all that," said Taylor's Father Guy Fritz. "But I think he’s fine. I have a lot of confidence in him. Hopefully he’ll get through the first couple of rounds and start rolling like last year.”

Taylor Fritz winning 2022 BNP Paribas

“We have Taylor Fritz, who is ranked five in the world and is the defending champion. I think are all eyes are going to be on him. It’s his favorite tournament of the year," said Haas.

This years player field is star studded and also brings in a fresh new wave of young, up and coming talent.

"You have some that have been around longer like Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev. Obviously it's sad that Rafa won't be able to be here this year due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. But there is so many other great names and amazing match ups going to be here." said Haas.

Which dubs team are you showing up to watch in #TennisParadise? 🌴👬



🔹Fritz/Paul

🔹Ruud/Thiem

🔹Hurkacz/Dimitrov

🔹Tiafoe/Wawrinka

🔹Isner/Sock

🔹Shelton/Rune

🔸Gauff/Pegula

🔸Dolehide/Keys

🔸Krejcikova/Siniakova

🔸Mertens/Hunter pic.twitter.com/mcb50QqnhF — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 2, 2023

