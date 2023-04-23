Firebirds roll Roadrunners, 5-1, CV advances to Second Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds season was on the line on Sunday at Acrisure Arena. In a Game 3 rubber match the Firebirds score four first period goals and breeze by the Tuscon Roadrunners, 5-1, to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals.

Ville Petman, Shane Wright, Tye Kartye, and Kole Lind all score in the first period for Coachella Valley.

BOYS ARE ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/JLibxfrZxY — x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 23, 2023

Daccord made 29 saves in the Firebirds’ series clincher. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 1-for-2.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

See the schedule for round two below:

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-five)

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 3pm PT

*Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT

*if necessary

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.