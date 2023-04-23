Skip to Content
Firebirds roll Roadrunners, 5-1, CV advances to Second Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds season was on the line on Sunday at Acrisure Arena. In a Game 3 rubber match the Firebirds score four first period goals and breeze by the Tuscon Roadrunners, 5-1, to advance to the Pacific Division Semifinals.

Ville Petman, Shane Wright, Tye Kartye, and Kole Lind all score in the first period for Coachella Valley.

Daccord made 29 saves in the Firebirds’ series clincher. Coachella Valley’s powerplay finished 0-for-2 and the penalty kill went 1-for-2.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

See the schedule for round two below:

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-five)
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT
Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 6:05pm PT
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 3pm PT
*Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT
*Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 7pm PT                                                    

*if necessary

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

