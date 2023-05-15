Skip to Content
May 13, 2023 8:52 PM
Published 4:00 AM

Game 3: Wranglers vs. Firebirds, watch LIVE on CW

After splitting the first two games in Calgary, the Coachella Valley Firebirds return home for Game's 3 and 4 of the Pacific Division Finals at Acrisure Arena.

Game 3 will be broadcasted live on the CW 5 Palm Springs. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. and puck-drop is set for 7 p.m. You can get tickets to the big game at: cvfirebirds.com/tickets/playoffs-2022-23-season

Coachella Valley drew first blood and stole Game 1 on Thursday behind six goals, including two from Kole Lind.

Calgary evened the series with a, 3-2, victory on Friday night.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebird playoff hockey.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

