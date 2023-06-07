CV Firebirds, Hershey Bears hold final practices ahead of Calder Cup Finals

The Calder Cup Playoffs feel like a second season, and now the stage is set for the "Best in the West" vs. the "Beast in the East".

"It's something you work for all year and you build for," said Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma. "And we have the opportunity to do it. It's the best time of year to be playing hockey. Open toed shoe, sun is out, it's June, and it's the best time to play."

"We have to enjoy the moment. It doesn't happen that often and I think that is the message for both teams," said Bears head coach Todd Nelson. "I can't speak for Danny, but for our team just making sure they are prepared and after that it is up to the guys in the room."

Hershey Bears HC Todd Nelson

"A lot of hockey passionate people that love the Hershey Bears. It is a storied franchise and a lot of people have been going to the games since they were kids," said Firebirds defensemen Eddie Wittchow. "Their grandparents went to the games. It is a really cool environment and it's what we are trying to build here as well."

Eddie Wittchow

CALDER CUP SCHEDULE

The Firebirds will take on the Hershey Bears in a best-of-seven series. The Bears are the oldest and most successful franchise in the AHL.

For the road games, the Coachella Valley Firebirds will host FREE watch parties at Spotlight 29 Casino.

The series could return to the Coachella Valley for Games 6 & 7, if necessary.