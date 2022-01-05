World No. 1 Jon Rahm to Play at American Express golf tournament in La Quinta

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will play at the American Express golf tournament in La Quinta later this month.

Rahm, 27, is a six-time PGA tour winner. He is the reigning U.S. Open champion and won the American Express in 2018.

This will be his first U.S. mainland PGA Tour start of 2022.

Rahm will play alongside a field of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs, which includes tournament host, 2002 and 2004 champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, who won his sixth major championship and 45th PGA TOUR title at the 2021 PGA Championship.

The American Express also received commitments from five-time PGA TOUR winner and fan favorite Rickie Fowler - a native of Murrieta and Riverside County - and 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year (Arnold Palmer Award winner) Will Zalatoris, the 2021 Masters runner-up who is set to make his tournament debut.

Twelve of the event’s past 14 champions are entered into The American Express field: defending champion Si Woo Kim, two-time winner Bill Haas (2010 and 2015 champion), Andrew Landry (2020), Adam Long (2019), Rahm (2018), Hudson Swafford (2017), Jason Dufner (2016), Brian Gay (2013), Mark Wilson (2012), Jhonattan Vegas (2011), Pat Perez (2009) and Charley Hoffman (2007).

The American Express received earlier commitments from World No. 15 and two-time PGA TOUR winner Tony

“There is no better boost to our player field than to welcome the world’s top-ranked golfer to the Coachella Valley,” said Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express. “We are thrilled to have Jon return as a past tournament champ and help shape what will be an all-around, first-class event.”

The American Express is the first PGA TOUR regular season event in the continental U.S. each year and kicks off the PGA TOUR’s West Coast swing.

The American Express will take place from Jan. 20-23, 2022 at the PGA WEST’s Stadium Course (host venue), Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club, and PGA WEST Stadium Course.

The American Express Concert Series returns for its fifth year, headlined by Maroon 5 on Friday, Jan. 21, and Brad Paisley on Saturday, Jan. 22.

All ticket options for The American Express are on sale at the tournament’s website, www.theamexgolf.com.