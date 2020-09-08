Charley Hull withdraws from Ana Inspiration after testing positive for coronavirus

Ana Inspiration

British golfer Charley Hull announced that she is withdrawing from the Ana Inspiration in Rancho Mirage after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hull wrote on Twitter that she was informed of the test results Tuesday morning.

"I didn't feel great yesterday and I put it down to jet lag, the heat, and my asthma playing up," Hull wrote. "I now realize I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing."

Hull, 24, of Kettering, England, is the 28th ranked player in the world and the highest ranking female British golfer.

This has to be an even bigger disappointment for Hull as two of the best performances of her career happened at the ANA Inspiration.

She finished tied for second in the 2016 ANA Inspiration, losing by just 1 stroke. Hull came back in 2018 and tied for sixth place, it's the sixth-best performance of the career so far, according to RolexRanking.

According to ESPN, Hull will self-isolate for 10 days. LPGA officials said that all other tests returned negative, but they are awaiting the results of another player and a caddie.

The Ana Inspiration will be played from Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

This year's tournament will be played without fans and limited media access in accordance with safety guidelines and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News Channel 3's Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley will have full coverage of the 2020 Ana Inspiration all week long. You can follow them on Twitter @BlakeArthur24 and @TaylorKESQ or stay up-to-date at KESQ.com/Ana-Inspiration.