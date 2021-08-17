South Carolina’s Staley opens the door for Olympic return

AP National Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — USA national coach Dawn Staley says she may not be done with Olympic coaching after all. Staley led the American women to a basketball gold medal at the Tokyo Games earlier this month. She said afterward she was stepping down as coach. Staley acknowledged that since then her stance about returning has softened. If her suggested successor, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, isn’t picked, the Gamecocks coach could answer the call. Staley has said when asked by USA Basketball to serve she has never turned down the organization.