Pannunzio punt return keys Colorado State’s win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Thomas Pannunzio returned a punt 70 yards for the game’s only touchdown and Cayden Camper kicked five field goals as Colorado State surprised Toledo 22-6. Pannunzio fielded the punt at his 30-yard line, started to his left, then broke to his right. After slipping through several arm tackles, he went the final 40 yards untouched to give the Rams a 13-6 third-quarter lead. Camper completed the scoring with three field goals in the fourth quarter. Colorado State gained 209 yards rushing, with David Bailey gaining 132 yards on 30 carries. Trey McBride caught nine passes for 109 yards.