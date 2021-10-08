Skip to Content
Jets sign defensive end Franklin-Myers to contract extension

By KEN MAGUIRE
AP Sports Writer

WARE, England (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive end John Franklin-Myers to a contract extension that rewards one of their young standouts with a long-term deal. The team announced the signing of the 25-year-old Franklin-Myers on Friday. A person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press it’s a four-year contract worth up to $55 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce terms. Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his rookie contract and the Jets will now keep him in the mix through the 2025 season.

Associated Press

